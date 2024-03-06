Shuckers Plaza Set to Transform Ballpark Entrance for 2024 Season

March 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The north entrance to Shuckers Ballpark is set to transform for the 2024 season from a grassy area to a community space for all fans to use on their way to Biloxi Shuckers games during the team's ninth season on the Coast. The new area, named "Shuckers Plaza" will include a wiffle ball field, signage, inflatables, food and beverage options, and a retail kiosk. The project, announced as part of extensive renovations ahead of the 2024 season, will be available to all fans by the start of the season in April. The Shuckers will begin their home slate with an exhibition game on Wednesday, April 3 against the Pearl River Community College Wildcats before opening the season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits.

"This continues the revolutionary changes we're making to our ballpark to enhance the fan experience in different ways," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "Adding in Shuckers Plaza creates a unique entryway into the ballpark so fans can enjoy themselves and the atmosphere before the gates are even open."

While the plaza will be open during all Shuckers game days, the wiffle ball field will have availability throughout the year for community use. Fans and kids of all ages can use the field throughout the year. Bats and balls will be provided during pregame activities on Shuckers game days. Inflatables, retail kiosks and food and beverage options will be available starting at least 90 minutes prior to first pitch for every Shuckers home game, weather permitting. Time will vary based on the day of week and weather. Times and dates are subject to change.

The Shuckers will have more information regarding their full promotional schedule, fireworks, giveaways, character appearances and more in the coming weeks. Both single-game tickets and daily promotions have been announced.

Tickets are available now for the final two games of the 2024 Hancock Whitney Classic featuring Mississippi State, New Orleans and South Alabama. The games will be played on Tuesday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 13.

The Biloxi Shuckers open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 6, 2024

Shuckers Plaza Set to Transform Ballpark Entrance for 2024 Season - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.