Trash Pandas Announce New Radio Broadcast Partnership

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have a new radio home on the all-new TalkRadio WZZN on 97.7-HD2 providing fans an audio-only option to follow the action.

Coverage begins when the Trash Pandas kick off their 2024 campaign with a road matchup against the Tennessee Smokes (Double-A - Chicago Cubs) on Friday, April 5, 2024 set for a 6 p.m. CST first pitch.

Trash Pandas Broadcaster Josh Caray will have the call on both home and road contests. Caray is set to begin his fourth season with the Trash Pandas, and 13th overall in Professional Baseball. Logan Bourandas will join Caray for select contests. The Trash Pandas Pre-Game Show will air 15 minutes prior to the first scheduled pitch of all 138 Trash Pandas games.

Coverage is also available through the TalkRadio WZZN app available for a free download using the App Store and Google Play.

Select games will be simulcast on ESPN 97.7 The Zone.

"We're thrilled to begin this partnership with ESPN 97.7 The Zone and a new opportunity with WZZN-FM," said Caray. "We look forward to several more years of delivering exciting Trash Pandas baseball to our listening audience."

The broadcast remains accessible on the MiLB app and from TRASH PANDAS BASEBALL

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are the Double-A MLB Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and play at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama. The club competes in a 138-game schedule in the Southern League.

ABOUT TALKRADIO WZZN

Launched in March 2024, TalkRadio WZZN features the best Talk from Fox News Radio during the day, plus Bill O'Reilly and his No Spin News at 6, and Fox Sports Radio during nights and weekends.

