Shuckers Eliminated from Playoffs with Game Three Loss in Montgomery

September 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (1-2) were eliminated from the Southern League Playoffs with an 8-2 loss against the Montgomery Biscuits (2-1) in game three of the Southern League Division Series at Riverwalk Stadium on Friday night. The game ended the Shuckers' first playoff appearance since they reached the Southern League Championship Series in 2019.

The Biscuits took an early lead two batters in when Chandler Simpson reached on an infield single and was brought home on a triple from Tanner Murray. They extended the lead to 2-0 on a sacrifice fly from Carson Williams, the next batter. In the second, they extended the lead to 3-0 with an RBI single from Chandler Simpson and made it 5-0 with a two-RBI double from Tanner Murray. The Biscuits made it 6-0 in the fourth with an RBI single from Murray, his fourth RBI of the night.

Cooper Pratt, in his second Double-A game, got the Shuckers on the board with a two-run home run to left in the eighth, making it 6-2. The home run marked his first at the Double-A level for the No. 58 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline. In the bottom-half, the Biscuits responded with a two-run home run from Xavier Isaac, making it 8-2.

Duncan Davitt (1-0) earned the win after 5.0 shutout innings with eight strikeouts while Nate Peterson (0-1) took the loss for the Shuckers. Lamar Sparks (2-for-4) tallied the only multi-hit performance of the game for the Shuckers.

