Barons Win Northern Division Playoffs

September 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons win 6-3 over the Tennessee Smokies before 2,825 at Regions Field on Friday night. The Barons will advance to the Southern League Championship Game in Montgomery on Sunday afternoon.

The game was tied at 3-3 going into the bottom of the eighth inning when the Barons broke open the game. Rikuu Nishida singled, and with one, Nick Podkul walked along with DJ Gladney to load the bases. Jacob Gonzalez hit a slow ground ball and beat out the throw for an infield single and a Barons 4-3 lead. Michael Turner hit a sacrifice fly to right field scoring Podkul. Terrell Tatum followed with a base hit to right field scoring Gladney and the Barons led 6-3.

With the three-run lead, closer Eric Adler got a 1-2-3 ninth inning and a ground ball to third baseman Jason Matthews to Podkul at first base was the final out of the game.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens pitched 5.2 innings, giving up only two hits, two earned runs, and three walks with seven strikeouts. Zach Franklin pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth inning. Winning pitcher Peyton Pallette pitched two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth inning.

Tatum had two hits and three RBIs, Nishida two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Gonzalez two hits, a run scored, and an RBI. Matthews had two hits, and a run scored.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.