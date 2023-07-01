Shuckers Drop Slugfest to M-Braves, 11-5

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (36-37, 2-2) fell, 11-5, in a slugfest to the Mississippi Braves (35-37, 2-2) at MGM Park on Saturday night. The teams combined for 16 runs, 27 hits and seven home runs. 17 of the 18 players that appeared in the lineup for both sides recorded a hit, including multi-hit performances from Isaac Collins, Noah Campbell, Freddy Zamora and Felix Valerio for the Shuckers.

The M-Braves jumped out to an early lead off Shuckers' starter Tobias Myers. After a single, Justin Dean swiped second and third, and was later brought home on an RBI groundout from Cade Bunnell. Tyler Tolve extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-run shot, and Jesse Franklin V smashed his first home run of the day a batter later, extending the lead to 4-0.

The Shuckers struck back in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Noah Campbell, scoring Jackson Chourio. Isaac Collins then launched his first home run in the Brewers' organization in the third, and Wes Clarke smashed a two-run shot to tie the game at four.

In the fifth, the M-Braves jumped back ahead with a grand slam from Luke Waddell and another home run from Franklin V, this time to right, making it 9-4. Righty Max Lazar then entered for Biloxi to make his Double-A debut. He struck out four and worked around three walks and a hit for 2.1 scoreless innings.

Biloxi cut the deficit to four in the sixth with an RBI single from Lamar Sparks, scoring Freddy Zamora from second. Franklin, however, struck again with his third home run of the night, this time a two-run shot, making it 11-5.

In the eighth, Zaver Warren tallied his first hit, giving every player in the Shuckers lineup at least one hit on the night. Alec Barger then closed out the ninth for the M-Braves to knot the series at two heading into Sunday.

Hayden Harris (1-0) earned the win for the M-Braves while Myers (4-3) took the loss for Biloxi.

