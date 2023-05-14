Shuckers, Brewers Announce Justin Yeager Placed on 7-Day IL
May 14, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Justin Yeager has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to May 13.
The right-hander has made three scoreless outings in 2023, tallying 2.1 innings.
The active roster now stands at 27 players.
