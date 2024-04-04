Shuckers Blast off Home Slate with Three-Game Set at Shuckers Ballpark

BILOXI, MS - Baseball is back on the Mississippi Gulf Coast! The Biloxi Shuckers are set to open their ninth season with a three-game set against the Montgomery Biscuits starting on Friday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. The Shuckers will open in Biloxi for the first time since 2019 when they opened against the Birmingham Barons. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi!

FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers will Blast off the Season with their first Fireworks Friday! Fans are encouraged to stay after the final out for the best fireworks show on the Coast presented by Waste Pro. Fans will receive a 2024 magnet schedule courtesy of WLOX at the gate. It's also Space Night with specialty graphics to kick off the 2024 campaign.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6, 6:05 p.m.

The Shuckers host their first Shuck Yeah Saturday of the season! The first 1,500 fans can get set for summer with a waterproof beach bag cooler presented by Beau Rivage. The Shuckers will also honor their first local military organization of the year through the team's Heart of a Shucker Foundation.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7, 1:05 p.m.

The first homestead of the season rounds out with Fun Day Sunday at the ballpark! Smokey Bear from the Mississippi Forestry Commission will throw out the first pitch and be available for meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the game. The first 125 fans will receive a special Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing and pregame autographs will be available. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

