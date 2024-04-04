Blue Wahoos Announce 2024 Preliminary Opening Day Roster

April 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Thursday their preliminary Opening Day roster in advance of the 2024 season.

The 28-man roster features 16 returning players from the 2023 Southern League South Division Championship team, including 13 players who were on the postseason roster.

The Blue Wahoos will feature three players on MLB Pipeline's list of the Top 30 Marlins prospects, including infielder Jacob Berry (#5), infielder Javier Sanoja (#16) and recently-acquired outfielder Shane Sasaki (#24).

The complete roster, led by reigning Southern League Manager of the Year Kevin Randel, is as follows:

PITCHERS (15): Jonathan Bermúdez, Paul Campbell, Evan Fitterer, Lincoln Henzman, M.D. Johnson, Chandler Jozwiak, Adam Laskey, Jeff Lindgren, Angel Macuare, Zach McCambley, Josan Méndez, Luis Palacios, Matt Pushard, Austin Roberts, Kyle Tyler

CATCHERS (3): Bennett Hostetler, Paul McIntosh, Jan Mercado

INFIELDERS (6): Jacob Berry, Cody Morissette, Sean Roby, Javier Sanoja, Harrison Spohn, Zach Zubia

OUTFIELDERS (4): Tanner Allen, Diego Infante, Shane Sasaki, Jake Thompson

The Blue Wahoos begin their season Friday, April 5 at home against the Mississippi Braves. Single-game tickets, mini plans, group outings, and season tickets are available now at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for people in their community, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

