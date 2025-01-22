Shuckers Annual Job Fair Postponed to Thursday, January 30 Due to Weather

BILOXI, MS - Due to snow and icy conditions around South Mississippi and the Coast, the Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the team's job fair has been postponed until Thursday, January 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The job fair will still take place at Keesler Federal Park and applicants can enter through the visiting clubhouse on the north side of the ballpark.

As part of the job fair, interested applicants can interview for various gameday positions. Available positions include ushers, ticket takers, ticket sellers, access control, camera operators, press box production, official scorer, game day stringer, mascot, retail, grounds crew, bat boys/girls, entertainment team and on-field emcee. Interested applicants can visit the visitor's clubhouse entrance during the event to get an application or click HERE to fill out the application prior to arrival.

