Lookouts Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

January 22, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today, the Cincinnati Reds have announced that Jose Moreno will return to the Chattanooga Lookouts for his fourth season as the team's manager. Joining Moreno on staff will be pitching coach Joel Bonnett, hitting coach Mike Jacobs, returning coach Dick Schofield and new coach Reggie Williams.

This season will be Jose Moreno's sixth season in the Reds organization and fourth in Chattanooga as the team's manager. Under his direction, seven former players reached the big leagues last season and made their Major League debuts, including Reds 2023 first-round draft pick Rhett Lowder.

In 2025, the Lookouts will have a brand-new face leading the pitching staff. Pitching coach Joel Bonnett joins the Reds organization after three years with the Toronto Blue Jays. Last season Bonnett served as the pitching coach for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats of the Eastern League. Joining Bonnett on staff is Mike Jacobs. Jacobs will be in his fourth season with the Reds and first in Chattanooga. The former Major League first baseman spent last year in Louisville as a coach.

Rounding out the coaching staff are Dick Schofield and Reggie Williams. Schofield is entering his 13th season in the organization and second with the Lookouts. The former infielder spent 14 Major League seasons with the Angels, Mets, Blue Jays, and Dodgers. Williams is returning to the Reds after serving as the Head Coach at Alcorn State for the last three seasons. Prior to his tenure with Alcorn St., Williams was a Minor League instructor with the Reds.

The Lookouts also welcome Josh Hobson, who will be in his second year as the team's athletic trainer, and Tim Rodmaker, who will be in his first season as the Lookouts strength and conditioning coach.

Video & technology specialist Caden Elwell will also be on staff.

