Shuckers Announce Front Office Promotions and Additions for 2025 Season

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced multiple additions and promotions in preparation for the team's 10 th anniversary season, which begins on Friday, April 4 on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before the home opener on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. against the Columbus Clingstones at Keesler Federal Park. David Blackwell has been promoted to Community Development Manager, Elliott Walkington has been promoted to Senior Account Executive and Craig Thomas has been promoted to full-time as the team's Home Clubhouse Manager. Additions include Shane Poling as Stadium Operations Manager, Theresa Harmer as Corporate Partnerships Manager, Michael Crowder as Sales Manager, Kendyl Adam as Account Executive, Kathleen Wilts as Retail Manager, Todd Sanderson as Creative Services Manager, Riley Ward as Assistant Groundskeeper and Ken Dunlap as Visiting Clubhouse Manager.

Poling enters his first season with the Shuckers as the team's Stadium Operations Manager and his 13th season in baseball. He joined the front office this past off-season after five seasons with the Atlantic League's High Point Rockers. In his role, Shane oversees all ballpark operations at Keesler Federal Park. Prior to Biloxi, Shane previously spent time with the High Point Rockers, the Indianapolis Indians of the International League and the Chillicothe Paints of the Prospect League. Shane is a proud graduate of Ohio University.

Harmer enters her first season with the Shuckers as the Corporate Partnerships Manager. Before joining the Shuckers, Theresa spent over 27 years in business-to-business sales in various industries. She recently moved to Southern Mississippi from a suburb of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Theresa is a graduate of The University of New Mexico, with a B.A. in Communication and a minor in Psychology. She received her Master's Degree from The Thunderbird School of Management at Arizona State University. Theresa firmly believes in building relationships into partnerships that benefit all involved. Theresa has two daughters, Olivia and Piper. Olivia and her husband, Eli, have two wonderful children, Aslan and Elizabeth, who live in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. During her spare time, she enjoys reading, spending time with family, FaceTiming with her two precious grandchildren, and discovering southern cuisine available along the Gulf Coast.

Crowder enters his first season with the Shuckers as the Sales Manager. Prior to joining the Shuckers, Michael spent his time in telecommunications doing inside sales, outside sales, and managing multiple sales teams. Born and raised in southern Mississippi, Michael resides in Ocean Springs with his wife, Brandi. Michael spends his free time fishing, playing golf, and hunting but his #1 passion is traveling the world with his wife and friends. As a lifetime fan of the Atlanta Braves, Nascar, and Duke Basketball, he attends many games and races throughout the year. Michael is a proud graduate from The University of Southern Mississippi earning a B.S.B.A in Marketing.

Adam begins her first season with the Shuckers as an Account Executive. She is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a B.A. in History (2020) and Southern New Hampshire University with a B.S. in Business Administration (2024). She is originally from Bay St. Louis, MS but has spent the last three years in Orlando, FL with the Walt Disney Company and she is excited to be back home on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Outside of work, Kendyl loves to scuba dive, explore local coffee shops, and spend time with her family.

Wilts enters her first season with the Shuckers as the team's Retail Manager and comes into the position with over 25 years of retail management experience. Originally from South Dakota, Kathleen made her way to the Mississippi Gulf Coast after living most of her life around the Midwest. In her spare time, she loves spending time with her dog Sebastian, going to the beach or pool, and watching sports or a good crime show mystery. She also supports the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas Jayhawks, with March Madness being her favorite time of the year. Kathleen is a proud Bellevue University, Nebraska graduate graduating with a BA in Business Administration and Human Resource Management in 2016.

Sanderson enters his first season with the Shuckers as the team's Creative Services Manager. Prior to the Shuckers, Todd worked as a creative services trainee for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and briefly spent time with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. He graduated from the University of West Florida with a B.A. in Communications with an emphasis in creative production. Todd was born in Pensacola into a naval family, helping him to experience baseball in several different cities. While living in San Diego he fell in love not only with baseball but formed an appreciation and interest in the production that happens outside of the game itself. His fondest baseball memory is going to Padres games as a kid, and watching Trevor Hoffman make his entrance to close out a game. Outside the ballpark, he enjoys golfing, traveling, and learning how to cook. He also supports the Atlanta Falcons, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Diego Padres, and was raised on Alabama Football.

Ward enters his first season with the Shuckers as the team's assistant groundskeeper. Prior to joining the Shuckers, Riley's stops included the Milwaukee Brewers Triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds, and Game Time Sports Fields under Bill Marbet. Outside the ballpark, he enjoys hunting and fishing in his free time.

Dunlap enters his first season as the Shuckers' Visiting Clubhouse Manager and his 34th season in professional baseball. Prior to joining the Shuckers, Ken spent 31 years as the Clubhouse Manager for the Birmingham Barons, including Michael Jordan's only season of professional baseball in 1994. Ken has been named the Southern League Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year multiple times, most recently in 2022. Outside the clubhouse, Ken is currently in his 36th season in sports television production, working over 5,000 televised sporting events primarily for ESPN and Fox Sports. A graduate of the University of West Florida with a master's degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, Ken also has over 20 years of experience in campus recreation. In his free time he enjoys traveling, exploring and reading. His wife, Jan, currently works at the University of Alabama.

