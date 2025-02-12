Schedule Changed for UNA vs. Army College Baseball this Weekend at Toyota Field

February 12, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Due to the projected weather forecast, the three-game series between the North Alabama Lions and the Army Black Knights has been adjusted from its original schedule.

The schools will now play two nine-inning contests on Friday, February 14th, beginning at 2 p.m. The second game will start approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of the first game. Tickets are valid for both games of the doubleheader, and gates will open at 1 p.m.

Saturday's game is still on as scheduled with a 2 p.m. first pitch and a 1 p.m. gate opening time. In the event that Saturday's game is not able to be played, then the teams will finish up the series on Sunday, February 16th at 11 a.m.

An update will be provided for game status on Saturday morning via the Rocket City Trash Pandas social media channels and who have purchased seats to Sunday's contest are welcome to exchange their tickets for either the Friday doubleheader or the single game on Saturday. Ticket exchanges for seats of equal or lesser value can be done in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.