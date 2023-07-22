Shuckers Announce Addition of Misiorowski, Promotion of Campbell

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the addition of RHP Jacob Misiorowski to the active roster from High-A Wisconsin and the promotion of INF/OF Noah Campbell to Triple-A Nashville. Misiorowski will make his Double-A debut tonight, July 22, against the Montgomery Biscuits.

Misiorowski joins the Shuckers after making six starts with High-A Wisconsin and nine with Single-A Carolina. In 15 starts this year, the right-handed arm has a 2.50 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 50.1 innings. Over six starts with Wisconsin, he had a 1.90 ERA in 23.2 innings, and struck out 28. Misiorowski recently dazzled in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, touching 100+ MPH on 10 of his 18 pitches.

He enters today as the 86th-ranked overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, and the top pitching prospect in the Brewers' system. He was selected in the second round, with the 63rd-overall pick, in the 2022 Draft out of Crowder Junior College in Missouri. Misiorowski will wear No. 16 with the Shuckers.

With the Shuckers, Campbell hit .255 with a .825 OPS and six home runs. He made 10 appearances with the Sounds earlier this year, going 7-23 with two home runs and six RBI.

The active roster stands at 28 players.

