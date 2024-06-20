Shuckers Add Additional King Cakes and Beach Chickens Nights to Promo Schedule

BILOXI, MS - Due to popular demand, the Biloxi Shuckers have announced two additional dates for the team's Biloxi King Cakes and Biloxi Beach Chickens alternate identities during the 2024 season. The additional King Cakes night is scheduled for Friday, August 2 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and the added Beach Chickens night is slated for Saturday, August 31 against the Montgomery Biscuits. For both games, the Shuckers will roll out their alternate identities, including specialty hats and jerseys. Fans can also enjoy specialty food items at the ballpark for both nights. Fans can purchase King Cakes and Beach Chickens merchandise online or at the Shuckers Shop located behind home plate at Keesler Federal Park.

On Sunday, June 30, the first 500 fans at Keesler Federal Park will receive a King Cakes Canvas Tote Bag presented by Coca-Cola. Due to shipping-related issues, the King Cakes Mini Statue giveaway for the first 500 fans has been rescheduled from Sunday, June 30 to Friday, August 2.

More information regarding a special Mystery Beach Chickens Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, August 31 will be revealed at a later date.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

