Wilfred Veras Hits Two Home Runs to Lead Barons to 4-3 Road Win against Biscuits

June 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Wilfred Veras hit two home runs to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 4-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits before 2,424 at Riverwalk Stadium on Wednesday night. With the win, the Barons keep their first-place 1.5-game lead over Tennessee with only four games left in the first half of the Northern Division of the Southern League.

Starting pitcher Tyler Schweitzer (2-0, 3.00) gets the win going 5.0 innings, giving up only six hits, three earned runs, and one walk with eight strikeouts. Four other relievers pitched no run ball the rest of the game. Caleb Freeman, Tristan Stivers, Gil Luna, and Eric Adler closed out the game for the Barons. Adler pitched up his fourth save of the season.

The Barons jumped to an early lead in the top of the second inning when Tim Elko singled to center field. Wilfred Veras hit a home run to left center field, and the Barons led 2-0. In the top of the fourth inning, Elko walked, and Veras hit his 10th home run of the season to left field, scoring Elko, and the Barons led 4-0.

A Tanner Murray RBI double closed the Baron's lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Bob Seymour doubled home two runs, and the Biscuits trimmed the lead to 4-3.

Besides the two Veras home runs, Terrell Tatum, Brooks Baldwin, Edgar Quero, Elko, Michael Turner, and Jacob Burke had a hit apiece in the win.

Up next, the Barons will play game three of the six-game series with Montgomery. LHP Jake Eder (2-3, 4.26) will take the mound for the Barons.

