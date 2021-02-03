Shuckers & American Red Cross to Host Blood Drive at MGM Park

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and American Red Cross announced Wednesday that a blood drive will take place at MGM Park on Wednesday, February 17th from 1:00pm-7:00pm to assist in restocking the blood supply shortage faced by the pandemic.

When asked about the necessity of blood donations, American Red Cross Senior Account Manager Denise Smith said, "There is a constant need for blood, patients need blood and/or blood products every two seconds." Due to the pandemic and winter storms, numerous blood drives were cancelled both locally and nationally, creating a higher need.

Those interested in donating are advised to schedule an appointment online by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code SHUCKERS. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All blood donors who participate will receive a custom Mardi Gras themed t-shirt courtesy of the Biloxi Shuckers and American Red Cross while supplies last. COVID protocols will be in effect including a temperature screening prior to entry, providing masks and hand sanitizer and extended cleaning between each donor. Additionally, all donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

"The COVID antibody testing tells the donor whether they have been exposed and their body has created the defensive antibodies," said Smith. "If a donation tests positive for the antibodies we will test that sample again to see if the plasma can be pulled out of that donation to go to current critical COVID patients. This enables donors to not only help save up to three patients but possibly help a current COVID patient."

Group Sales Coordinator Layton Markwood noted, "The Shuckers are thrilled to partner with the American Red Cross to help support our community in this time of need. We are constantly working to be an active member of our community and we're honored to be able to offer up our facility for this important event. We look forward to seeing all of our generous fans at MGM Park on February 17th."

