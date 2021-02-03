Barons 2021 Coaching Staff Announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Chicago White Sox have officially announced today that former Barons Infielder, Justin Jirschele will lead the Barons in 2021. Jirschele will be assisted this season by new Hitting Coach Cameron Seitzer, Athletic Trainer Hyeon Kim, and Performance Coach George Timke. Returning to the Barons coaching staff will be Pitching Coach Richard Dotson.

"We're thrilled to have Birmingham Barons baseball returning to Regions Field in 2021 and excited to welcome Justin back to the Magic City, this time as our manager. I know he brings an exciting style of baseball that Barons fans will appreciate here at Regions Field," said Barons General Manager Jonathan Nelson. "Justin along with our entire coaching staff will once again have a Barons team comprised of some of the most highly regarded White Sox prospects."

Jirschele, 30, enters his fourth season as a manager in the Chicago White Sox organization and first with the Barons. Making his managerial debut in 2017 with the Class-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (formerly Intimidators), Jirschele led the team to the South Atlantic League Championship Series with a 68-69 record. In 2018, he again led the Cannon Ballers to a semi-final's playoff berth. Jirschele was promoted to the Winston-Salem Dash last season where he led the club to a 72-61 record.

A native of Clintonville, Wisconsin, Jirschele was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by the White Sox in 2012. From 2012 to 2015 he made stops at all five of the White Sox Farm affiliates (Great Falls Voyagers, Kannapolis Intimidators, Winston-Salem Dash, Birmingham Barons, and the Charlotte Knights). During his playing career, he recorded a .277 AVG, 172 hits, 70 RBIs, and 52 walks. During his last season, Jirschele made four appearances for the Barons in which he recorded three hits and two walks.

"Given all that the city has been through over the past year, I'm honored to be part of the coaching staff that helps bring baseball back to Birmingham this year," said Jirschele "I can't wait to get back to Regions Field and be under those bright lights again."

Cameron Seitzer 31, enters his second season with the White Sox organization and his first season with the Barons. A former Barons Pitcher himself, Seitzer played in six games for the Barons during the 2017 and 2018 seasons where he compiled a 2.70 ERA. He made his coaching debut during the 2019 season with the Great Falls Voyagers.

Richard Dotson, 62, returns for his sixth season in Birmingham as the Barons Pitching Coach. The right-handed Dotson was drafted in the 1st round (7th overall) of the 1977 draft by the California Angels, but was traded later that year to the White Sox organization. He spent 12 seasons in the Major Leagues and recorded a 4.23 career ERA in 305 games (111-113). In 295 starts, Dotson pitched 55 complete games and 11 shutouts, and he was tabbed as an American League All-Star in the 1984 season, pitching two scoreless innings at Candlestick Park.

Hyeon Kim, 35, enters his third season as an Athletic Trainer for the White Sox organization and his first season with the Barons. Prior to his time with the White Sox, Kim served as a graduate assistant at Auburn University-Montgomery.

George Timke, 39, enters his eighth season as a Performance Coach for the White Sox organization and his first season with the Barons. Timke is a certified Strength and Conditioning specialist and played baseball at Dominican (N.Y.) College and SUNY Orange.

