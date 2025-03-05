Showdown In Aberdeen

March 5, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud turns their sights to Aberdeen after taking two of three from North Iowa last week. With the final two games of the season series awaiting, the Norsemen have jumped ahead of Aberdeen and own a two-point lead for the final playoff spot in the Central Division with just 12 games to play. The Norsemen are 3-3 against the Wings this year highlighted by a 5-4 overtime victory in November in which they came back from a 4-1 deficit, and an early season sweep on home ice as well. St. Cloud is 7-3 in their past 10 games while Aberdeen is 4-5-1. Puck drop from Aberdeen is 7:15 both Friday and Saturday night. Catch the action on NAHLTV.com

