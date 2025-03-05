Rage Report: Watch Parties this Weekend

This past weekend the Anchorage Wolverines split the series against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs after taking game one and falling in a shootout for the second.

The two meet again this weekend, but this time, on Fairbanks' home ice at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.

During Saturday's game, the attendance recorded a record breaking 5,069 fans in the arena. It was the third time just this season the Wolverines have broken the attendance record for the 2024-2025 season.

Dropping the puck in front of the record-breaking attendance was none other than Alaska State Senator, Dan Sullivan.

The entertainment didn't stop during intermissions, with participants keeping the competition high with a game of on-ice bubble soccer.

There WILL be two watch parties this Friday and Saturday and the Continental Event Space, formerly known as the Matanuska Brewing Co. in Midtown Anchorage.

Come cheer on your Anchorage Wolverines without traveling to Fairbanks! There will be a taco bar and drinks available for purchase!

Michael Manzi took home the Midwest's Star of the Week award for the second time since being with the Anchorage Wolverines.

Manzi powered through the weekend with a 0.952 save percentage after stopping 60 of 63 shots in the two games.

No 50/50 this weekend, but a reminder you can always find the winning number at anchoragewolverines5050.com.

