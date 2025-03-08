Showboats Training Camp Report: Full Pads

March 8, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - A milestone of sorts was reached for the Memphis Showboats and the rest of the United Football League teams Saturday. It was the first day for each of the eight squads to practice in full pads.

According to the Showboats, there was an extra bit of excitement in the air on a cool, blustery morning at Vernon Newsom Stadium.

"Pads were clacking, guys were flying around, all 11 on offense, all 11 on defense," said defensive back Cam Dantzler, who is in his first United Football League training camp and comes to the Showboats with 37 games of NFL experience.

The big guys in the trenches always get a great deal of contact in practice, but there's another level when they are in full uniform, according to rookie Nash Jensen, who also spent last summer in training camp with the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

"No matter where you are in camp, you're kind of just itching to get the pads on, especially for us O-linemen," Jensen said. "So it's always a really fun day, that first day of pads. We get to banging against each other. It's always a little bit of fun."

While the Showboats appreciated getting the pads on, both Jensen and Dantzler said the entire training camp being run by new head coach Ken Whisenhunt has been enjoyable, due to the coach's desire to have quick, efficient practices that don't wear the players down physically.

"We've had really good practices," Dantzler said. "The coaches are taking care of us. Like they say, we take care of them, they take care of us. The guys come out here, we give 110 (percent). So the guys are flying around and having fun."

Jensen said there's an appreciation for the practice schedule and he believes it will keep the Showboats fresh for the upcoming season and any NFL opportunities that may come following the UFL season.

"It's really great for our bodies," Jensen said. "Coach Wisenhunt is really big on the UFL being a developmental league and is looking out for us as players. All of us, obviously, are trying to get back into the NFL. So we don't have an NFL-type camp and ten games on our bodies and then go straight to (NFL workouts) if we're lucky enough to get invited back to one. So, yeah, they're really taking care of us here."

What's Next

Following the first full week of training camp, the Showboats have the day off Sunday, before getting back into the swing of practice and training camp on Monday. Next week's schedule is highlighted by a joint workout with the St. Louis Battlehawks, along with continued installation of the offensive, defensive and special teams game plans.

New Faces

Since training camp opened, the Showboats have been relatively healthy. But a couple injuries have led to openings on the training camp roster. Included amongst those signed since players reported more than a week ago have been reinforcements on the offensive line.

Tackle O'Shea Dugas signed with the Showboats Friday, while guard Chance Lytle joined the team Monday.

Dugas joins the Showboats after spending three seasons with the Birmingham Stallions. Lytle played collegiately at Colorado and Duke and was in training camp with the Showboats last season as well.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 8, 2025

Showboats Training Camp Report: Full Pads - Memphis Showboats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.