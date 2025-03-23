Showboats Release 2025 Game Theme Schedule

March 23, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats' 2025 United Football League season kicks off in less than two weeks. The team today announced its special themes for each home game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The season-opener is slated for March 30 at home, as the Showboats host the Michigan Panthers in an 11 a.m. CT kickoff. It will be "Community Champions Day" celebrating the Champions of Memphis and the Mid South. The game will feature area student champions in the classroom and on the playing field as well as champions young and old in the community. Champions Day will highlight the best of Memphis and showcase the winners in our midst every day.

The following is a look at a brief synopsis of the remaining home games and the themes that will be featured:

Saturday, April 12 vs. D.C. Defenders - 1:30 p.m. CT - Showboats Showdown

Join the Showboats and Memphis Wrestling for Showboats Showdown where the gridiron meets the squared circle for an electrifying "only in Memphis" entertainment experience.

Sunday, May 11 vs. St. Louis Battlehawks - 2 p.m. CT - Mothers Day and Skipper's Birthday

This Mothers Day, spend an afternoon with Mom and the 'Boats! Stick around after the game to take a picture on the field with Mom for a one-of-a-kind keepsake! There's more fun for everyone as we'll celebrate Skipper's Birthday, too.

Saturday, May 24 vs. Arlington Renegades - 11 a.m. CT - Hats Off To Heroes

On Memorial Day Weekend, join the Showboats in a salute to the men and women of our Armed Forces, our community first responders, and the Heroes that give their all to protect, serve, and guard our community.

Sunday, June 1 vs. Birmingham Stallions - 2 p.m. CT - Showboats '85 Throwback

The Showboats turn the clock back to 1985 to highlight the accomplishment of the 1985 Memphis Showboats, who made their lone appearance in the USFL playoffs that year. Featuring mid-80s era throwback merchandise and entertainment throughout the game, fans are encouraged to celebrate 2025's last regular season home game in style.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 Memphis Showboats season are available now at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.

To find out more about the 2025 Memphis Showboats, see the full schedule and more, fans can also click on UFLShowboats.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.