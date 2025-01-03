Showboats Extend Free Parking Special

January 3, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats are ringing in the new year with a special gift to new and returning season ticket holders. Last month, the Showboats announced a free parking promotion running through the end of 2024. Today, the team has announced it will extend that offer through Jan. 20, 2025.

This special free parking offer from the Showboats will be available to all new purchasers as well as current season ticket holders who renew before the promotion ends. In addition, those who have already purchased their season tickets for the 2025 UFL season will receive this benefit as well. With every season ticket purchase through Jan. 20, Showboats fans will receive one complimentary parking pass (per account) for all 2025 Memphis Showboats home games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

To be eligible, a season ticket member account must be paid in full before Jan. 20, and each account will be allocated one free season parking pass in the Gold Lot. Game day parking is $20 per vehicle, so season ticket members save $100 in parking fees by purchasing their tickets before Jan. 20.

"We are thrilled to extend this popular offer to our incredible fans," said Steve Macy, Vice President of Team Business and Event Operations. "Our season ticket members bring amazing energy to each game and we are constantly looking for ways to bring them even more value. Extending our free parking offer is just our way of saying thank you to Showboats fans."

Season tickets begin at just $100 and can be purchased at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.

The 2025 Showboats season kicks off March 30 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, when Memphis hosts the Michigan Panthers. The Showboats will also play home games April 12, May 11, May 24 and June 1.

Full Memphis Showboats 2025 Schedule All Times Listed as CT

Week 1 - Sunday, March 30 - 11 a.m. vs. Michigan Panthers - ESPN

Week 2 - Saturday, April 5 - 7 p.m. - at D.C. Defenders - ABC

Week 3 - Saturday, April 12 - 1:30 p.m. - vs Houston Roughnecks - ESPN

Week 4 - Friday, April 18 - 7 p.m. - at Michigan Panthers - FOX

Week 5 - Friday, April 25 - 7 p.m. - at Birmingham Stallions - FOX

Week 6 - Saturday, May 3 - 11 a.m. at Houston Roughnecks - ABC

Week 7 - Sunday, May 11 - 2 p.m. - vs. St. Louis Battlehawks - ESPN

Week 8 - Friday, May 16 - 7 p.m. - at San Antonio Brahmas - FOX

Week 9 - Saturday, May 24 - 11 a.m. - vs. Arlington Renegades - ABC

Week 10 - Sunday, June 1 - 2 p.m. vs. Birmingham Stallions - FOX

