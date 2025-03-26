Game Preview: Showboats vs. Panthers

March 26, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Showboats kick off the 2025 United Football League season Sunday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, hosting the Michigan Panthers. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CDT and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

NEW-LOOK SHOWBOATS

The Memphis Showboats saw a vast overhaul in personnel for the 2025 season.

Six of the eight coaches available for Sunday's game are new to the team. Interim head coach Jim Turner is the fourth head coach in three seasons since the Showboats franchise was resurrected in the USFL for the 2023 season.

As for the roster, 14 of the 50-man opening day roster were not on the team last season, meaning the roster saw a 72 percent change from the previous season.

SERIES NOTES

- The Michigan Panthers are 2-1 vs. the Memphis Showboats since 2023, winning both matchups last season.

- The Showboats were victorious in the lone meeting between the teams in 2023, winning 29-10.

- This is the first of two matchups between the Panthers and Showboats in the first four games of 2025.

QUARTERBACK NOTEBOOK

- E.J. Perry and Troy Williams have competed for the starting signal-caller throughout camp, while Dresser Winn was brought in midway through camp for depth and development.

- Williams is the most experienced starter in the quarterback room, with 11 starts over the past two seasons in the USFL (2023 Pittsburgh Maulers) and UFL (2024 Memphis Showboats). He was 0-3 in his starts last season. Perry, meanwhile, has started five games in the past two seasons, all with the Michigan Panthers. He was 2-2 as the Panthers' starter last season, before being knocked out with an injury.

- Williams saw action in eight games for the Showboats last season, completing 54.7 percent of his passes (58-of-165) for 591 yards and 5 TDs with 5 interceptions. Perry completed 61.7 percent of his passes in his four starts with Michigan last season, going 55-of-89 for 664 yards with 2 TDs and 3 interceptions.

- Both Perry and Williams are dual-threat QBs. In 18 USFL/UFL games, Williams has rushed 72 times for 415 yards and 4 TDs. In five USFL/UFL games played, Perry has rushed for 199 yards and 5 TDs on 33 carries.

SHOWBOATS TEAMMATES

Three pairs of Showboats have now been teammates in college and at the professional level.

Defensive lineman Boogie Roberts and defensive back Nehemiah Shelton played together at San Jose State. Long snapper Turner Bernard and defensive back Kyree Woods played together at San Diego State.

Center Alec Lindstrom and quarterback E.J. Perry played together at Boston College.

Three Showboats have been teammates in all three years of the team's existence following its return in 2023. Defensive lineman John Atkins Sr., tight end Jay Jay Wilson and defensive back Kyree Woods are all in their third season with the team.

MEMPHIS MAULERS

The 2025 Memphis Showboats have a fair amount of influence from the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers.

The Showboats feature three coaches and eight players who were with the Maulers prior to the USFL-XFL merger that created the United Football League. The following is a look at the Maulers-Showboats connections:

- Coaches: Defensive coordinator Jarren Horton; Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Marc Hull; Defensive Quality Control Coach Steve Meyer

- Players: QB Troy Williams; DB Eli Walker; DL Boogie Roberts; DB Mark Gilbert; P Matt Mengel; DL Nasir Player; DL Izayah Green-May; WR Isiah Hennie.

