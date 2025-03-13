Showboats Announce $5 Concessions Special

March 13, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats have announced a $5 concessions menu for the 2025 season at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

In an effort to continue to add value to the game day experience, Showboats fans will be able to enjoy $5 concessions during each of the team's five home games, starting with the home opener on March 30.

Two dedicated concessions stands inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium will feature a number of items, all for just $5 each. For fan convenience, these two $5 concessions areas will be on the concourse level of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, located at the north and south end of the stadium.

The following items will be available as part of the $5 promotion:

12-ounce draft Bud Light

Popcorn

Soda

Water

Candy

Hot dog/chip combo

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 Memphis Showboats seasons are available now at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.

To find out more about the 2025 Memphis Showboats, see the full schedule and more, fans can also click on UFLShowboats.com.

