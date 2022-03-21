Shorebirds Release Two (2) New Bobbleheads, Fireworks Show, and Daily Promotions for 2022 Season

March 21, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release









Delmarva Shorebirds in action

(Delmarva Shorebirds) Delmarva Shorebirds in action(Delmarva Shorebirds)

The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce the 'Birds Daily Promotions for the 2022 season along with multiple updates to the Shorebirds promotional schedule! Individual tickets for every Shorebirds home game are on sale now exclusively at theshorebirds.com/tickets!

This season, the Shorebirds are excited to announce the return of the July 4th DSN Fireworks presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc. This year, the Shorebirds will be launching fireworks high into the sky bringing back the Delmarva tradition of Shorebirds baseball and fireworks this Independence Day with the best fireworks show on Delmarva.

On July 22, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Ryan Mountcastle Bobblehead courtesy of Delaware Express. Mountcastle played for the Shorebirds in 2016 and just recently made his MLB debut for the Baltimore Orioles. The first round draft pick in 2015 had a strong rookie campaign in 2021 slugging 33 home runs with 89 RBI being amongst the MLB leaders for rookies.

On August 26, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Cedric Mullins Bobblehead courtesy of Perdue. Playing for the Shorebirds in 2016, Mullins had an impressive 30/30 season in 2021 for the Orioles earning himself a Silver Slugger award and 2021 MLB All-Star Game starter nod. Drafted in the 13th round of the 2018 draft, Mullins was the recipient of the MLBPAA Orioles Heart and Hustle Award in 2021.

In addition to a fun-filled promotional schedule, the Shorebirds have an awesome lineup of daily promotions with something for everyone every single day of the week!

Tuesday - Tuesday features three daily promotions that you do not want to miss!

Starting June 7, the Shorebirds will be bringing back the fan-favorite, Wag Your Tail Tuesdays presented by Delmarva K9! Plus, all dogs get in free with a donation to local animal shelters.

Also starting June 7, the Shorebirds will be bringing back 47ABC $2 Dollar Tuesdays where stadium hot dogs, medium Pepsi Products, and Popcorns are only $2. Plus, all online upper reserved tickets will just be $5 when you save time and buy YOUR tickets online!

Lastly, the Valvoline Instant Oil Change Merchandise Book Exchange is back where all fans that bring two new or gently used books to the Flock Shop receive a $5 discount on any items over $15 in the Shorebirds Flock Shop and a coupon to Valvoline Instant Oil Change!

Wednesday - Each and every Wednesday this season is a Silver Sluggers Wednesday presented by Peninsula Home Care! This exclusive club is for fans ages 55 or older and each member receives tickets to every Shorebirds Wednesday home game, a Silver Sluggers hat, and more! To learn more about Silver Sluggers, please visit our Silver Sluggers page on theshorebirds.com!

Thursday - Each Thursday this season is a WBOC 102.5 Maryland Pride Thursday presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc. Every game, fans are encouraged to wear Maryland pride gear and show their state pride. Plus, on five (5) Maryland Pride Thursdays, the Shorebirds will be hosting a Maryland Themed Giveaway! To view the giveaways, please visit the Shorebirds promotional schedule!

Every Thursday this season will also feature 93.5 The Beach Thirsty Thursday where all 16-oz Coors Light and Miller Lite Beer along with medium Pepsi Products are just $3.50 all game long!

Friday - Every Friday home game will be a Big Classic 107.7 Big Beer Friday where fans can enjoy 24-oz big beers of Coors Light and Miller Lite for just $6.50. Plus, each Friday night is an Orange Friday as the Shorebirds will be wearing their special Orange jerseys and orange hat combination!

Saturday - Every Saturday Shorebirds home game is a WBOC, DSN, Telemundo, The Duck, or WRDE Fireworks Night! Grab the family and enjoy a night of fun with Shorebirds baseball and fireworks!

Sunday - Last, but not least, the Shorebirds are excited to announce the return of multiple fan-favorite daily promotions.

Each and every Sunday is the return of Perdue Strike Out Hunger Sundays! Fans are encouraged to bring in four (4) canned good items and will receive a FREE Upper Reserved ticket to use at a future Sunday Shorebirds home game!

After every Sunday home game, the Shorebirds will allow kids to run the bases after the game just like the Shorebirds players!

Individual tickets for every Shorebirds home game are on sale now exclusively at theshorebirds.com/tickets so save time, avoid the lines, and buy YOUR Shorebirds tickets TODAY!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.