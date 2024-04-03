Shorebirds Open House for April 3 Canceled
April 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
Due to inclement weather, the Shorebirds Open House has been canceled for Wednesday, April 3 and will not be rescheduled.
Fans can get their first look at the Shorebirds on Opening Day, Tuesday, April 9, at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. To buy tickets for the Shorebirds Opening Homestand April 9 - April 14, please visit theshorebirds.com/tickets or click the button below.
Lastly, please join us at Perdue Stadium for the Bi-State Rivalry game THIS FRIDAY as Delmar HS takes on Parkside HS.
Thank you for your understanding and we are looking forward to having our fans out at Perdue Stadium next week for the first homestand of the Shorebirds season!
- Fireflies Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster - Columbia Fireflies
