Shorebirds Movie Night Set for September 4 Presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change

August 20, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





SALISBURY, Md. - The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to host Shorebirds Movie Night featuring the film of Sonic the Hedgehog on September 4 presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change. Fans will be allowed to watch the movie on the field that will be aired on our high-definition videoboard for $10 per person with gates opening at 6:00 PM and the movie beginning at approximately 7:30 PM. Shorebirds Movie Night presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change will also serve as the Wicomico Goes Purple kickoff event and include a canned food drive.

"We are thrilled to partner with Valvoline Instant Oil Change to screen the movie Sonic the Hedgehog here at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium," said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "We are committed to joining forces with our partners to continue to create exciting, fun events that welcome people back to the stadium in a safe manner."

Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance for $10 per person and include admission and a popcorn & Pepsi product courtesy of Valvoline Instant Oil Change. Once you have your tickets purchased, please arrive to the stadium with your entire party and the Shorebirds will assign and usher you to a socially distanced square on the field to enjoy the movie upon check-in.

"Valvoline Instant Oil Change is very excited to present Sonic the Hedgehog at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium for the first Delmarva Shorebirds Movie Night. It is a great way to bring families out for a fun-filled night of family-friendly movies! And don't forget the refreshments - we'll buy your first popcorn and Pepsi product!" says Cindy Hudson, Marketing and Sales Manager for Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

In accordance with health guidelines and social distancing rules, all attendees will be required to wear a mask until they have reached their designated seating area. Concessions and bathrooms will be open during the event and all fans will be required to wear a mask when leaving their socially distanced square on the field. Outside food and beverage will not be permitted inside Arthur W. Perdue Stadium for this event.

Lawn chairs are not permitted on the field at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium as we recommend bringing a blanket, pillows, and/or towel to sit on for the show. Handicap seating will also be available to anyone who wishes to attend, but is unable to sit on the field.

Shorebirds Movie Night presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change on September 4th will also serve as the kickoff event for Wicomico Goes Purple which strives to promote conversations around the dangers of substance misuse & abuse and encourages our community to take a stand against it. All fans attending are encouraged to wear purple and the event will include the Wicomico Goes Purple Canned Food Drive where fans can bring in canned food items and receive a Go Purple T-Shirt (while supplies last) with all goods being donated to local recovery houses.

"Annually, we host Wicomico Goes Purple at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium and we are excited to partner with

Valvoline Instant Oil Change as the kickoff event to begin their monthlong initiative again in 2020," explained Bitters. "Wicomico Goes Purple is a first-class community organization and the Shorebirds are thrilled that they choose us as the venue for their kickoff event each and every year.

For all fans, please make sure to arrive by 7 PM at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium for check-in due to COVID-19 health protocols in order to ensure you are seated prior to the movie beginning. For any questions or for more information in regard to the Shorebirds Movie Night presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change, please visit our FAQ tab located on the Shorebirds main website at theshorebirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.