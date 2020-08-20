Legends Add Former Cincinnati Red Ivan De Jesus Jr.

August 20, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





The Lexington Legends have added IvÃ¡n De JesÃºs Jr. to their roster. De JesÃºs Jr. was drafted in the 2nd round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2005. He had his Major League Baseball debut with the Dodgers in 2011 and went on to also play for the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds.

De JesÃºs Jr. will join former Reds teammate, Brandon Phillips, on the Legends roster. He is the 7th MLB veteran to play for the Lexington Legends this season joining Brandon Phillips, Ben Revere, Robbie Ross, Henry Owens, Jordan Pacheco, and Mike Hauschild.

De JesÃºs Jr.'s father, IvÃ¡n De JesÃºs, was the Lexington Legends Manager in 2004 and 2012 while affiliated with the Houston Astros. "This is a blast having Brandon play for his brother P.J., and now we have IvÃ¡n playing for the organization where his Father was a Manager, as well", said Lexington Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea.

The Battle of the Bourbon Trail games take place at Whitaker Bank Ballpark every Wednesday through Sunday until September 13th. Fans are welcome at all Battle of the Bourbon Trail games and can purchase tickets by visiting lexingtonlegends.com. Face Coverings are required at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.