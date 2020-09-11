Shorebirds Drive-In Fireworks Spectacular Set for Next Friday, Sep. 18

The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce that we will be hosting our 2nd Drive-In Fireworks Spectacular NEXT FRIDAY, September 18 presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change & Hudson Behavioral Health. The Fireworks will take place at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium where cars will be parked socially distanced with the parking lot opening at 7:30 PM and the fireworks show beginning at approximately 9:00 PM.

Parking Passes to the drive-in fireworks event cost $12.40 per vehicle (includes fees) and must be purchased online through the Shorebirds online parking service CLUTCH!

During the Drive-In Fireworks Spectacular, vehicles will be parked socially distant in the Shorebirds Parking Lot. While the preference is for guests to remain inside their vehicles, fans will be allowed to exit their vehicles to sit in a truck bed, the back seat of an SUV, and sit within the limits of their respective vehicle.

With that in mind, the parking lot will be limited to the first 500 cars so don't forget to purchase your pass online prior to arrival through the Shorebirds CLUTCH! Please plan to arrive to the stadium through the Lot B entrance by 8:30 PM as Hobbs Road will be closed starting at 8:50 PM and you must purchase your passes prior to your arrival due to social distancing guidelines. All vehicles must be able to fit within one regular parking spot as RVs, Buses, and oversized vehicles are not permitted.

All concessions, bathrooms, and the Shorebirds offices that are located inside Arthur W. Perdue Stadium will be closed and fans will not be allowed to enter the stadium during the event. Those attending should follow the instructions of the Shorebirds staff once arriving at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The Delmarva Shorebirds are also proud to partner with iHeart Media, Delmarva and their six brands, Froggy 99-9, Q-105, Magic 98.9, Kiss 95.9, News Radio 1470 and Fox Sports 960, for the Delmarva Shorebirds Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, September 18th presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change & Hudson Behavioral Health.

Fox Sports 960 is the flagship station of the Shorebirds and will present the musical soundtrack for the fireworks at approximately 9 PM. You can listen on air at AM 960 or through a free download of the iHeart Radio App, just search Fox Sports 960.

For any questions or for more information, please visit our website at theshorebirds.com to view our A to Z for the Shorebirds Drive-In Fireworks.

Your safety is our first priority and we can't wait to have you join us for the Shorebirds Fireworks Spectacular presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change & Hudson Behavioral Health on September 18th!

