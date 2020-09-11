Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Event at the Drive Goes Virtual

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive, BMW, Hubbell Lighting, and Greenville Technical College will host its annual Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering event on Sunday, September 27 at 2 p.m. The goal of this highly unique event is to bring awareness & excitement to students, parents, teachers and career counselors across the Upstate about the unique work experience and exciting career opportunities that are available in the rapidly changing world of advanced manufacturing and engineering.

This year will be the 5th annual AM&E Night with event organizers & participants planning to once again bring awareness to the growing skills gap challenge in the Upstate, albeit this year in a highly unique yet still engaging virtual format. This year's event participants will enjoy a wide range of exciting & engaging video features from the Upstate's leading AM&E companies, including:

Greenville Technical College (Virtual campus tour of the robotics, mechatronics, and 3D printing areas)

BMW (Overview of BMW's world class manufacturing capabilities, Highlights of specific BMW talent programs & recruiting features, & a virtual BMW plant tour)

Michelin (virtual overview of Michelin's latest technologies & recruiting updates)

General Electric (first person tour of GE's globally renown & Greenville based Advanced Manufacturing Works facility)

Hubbell Lighting (interviews with Hubbell engineers from local Greenville schools, spotlight manufacturing videos, and a special community scavenger hunt feature)

Milliken (showcase feature on Milliken's latest technologies directly assisting with COVID-19 relief efforts)

Bosch Rexroth (exciting rap video feature of Bosch's latest products & technologies including 3D printing, 3D scanning, laser engraving, and more)

The virtual exhibits and features are designed to provide a first-hand experience of how companies and organizations in our region are shaping the future of manufacturing and engineering. The intent is to "ignite the passion" of young people in the innovation and career opportunities in advanced manufacturing & engineering as they represent the workforce of the future.

"Even though Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Afternoon will look a little different this year, the event will still point the way to excellent career opportunities for those who attend virtually," said Dr. Keith Miller, president of Greenville Technical College. "The college and participating companies look forward to showing off technologies and careers as we broaden understanding with virtual tours, overview, interviews, and more."

"As one of the leading lighting manufacturers in North America skilled labor is key to our success at Hubbell Lighting," said Garth Warner, vice president of HR at Hubbell Lighting. "The AM&E event highlights the importance and purpose of careers in manufacturing which in the long run benefits organizations like ours, so it's an honor for us to participate and take an active role in inspiring the next generation of engineers."

To learn more details about this year's AM&E event, and to register please visit: https://www.milb.com/greenville/community/ame. During the registration process, students who register will be able to ask questions directly to the exhibitors. Terrific prizes including Drones, VR Headsets, BMW Performance Driving Center Passes, iDevice packages, and more will be awarded to students whose questions are selected & featured during the event on September 27th.

