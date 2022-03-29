Shorebirds Announce 2022 Open House April 6

SALISBURY, Md. - The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to host the Shorebirds Open House on April 6 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium to welcome in the 2022 Shorebirds season! During the event, fans will have access to watch the Shorebirds first practice of the season, learn more about the 2022 'Birds, take stadium tours, receive free access to the Shorebirds Kids Zone and Inflatables, eat the latest Shorebirds concessions, and more!

Admission to the Shorebirds Open House is FREE for all fans and all fans that bring four (4) canned food items to donate to the Perdue Strike Out Hunger Campaign will receive a FREE hot dog and Pepsi. Plus, the Shorebirds Flock Shop will be open for fans to purchase the newest 'Birds merchandise and on April 6 only, the entire Flock Shop will be 10% off with all orders of $25 or more receiving a free mystery Shorebirds bobblehead.

"We are very excited to welcome our fans out to Perdue Stadium for the first time this season to get their first-look at the Shorebirds for 2022," explained Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "From the first practice, to inflatables, to food, there is fun for everyone and we would like to invite you to join us in welcoming the newest Shorebirds players and coaches to Delmarva."

In addition, Shorebirds ticket plan members will also be able to pick up their special membership benefits which include membership cards, souvenir cups, and more. If a Shorebirds ticket holder is unable to attend the Open House, ticket members will be able to pick up their special membership benefits during the season.

Again, Admission is free to the Shorebirds Open House and no registration is required. If you have any questions, please contact the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112 or email info@theshorebirds.com.

Thank you for your support of the Delmarva Shorebirds and we look forward to welcoming you out to Perdue Stadium for the Shorebirds Open House April 6.

The Delmarva Shorebirds Opening Day is scheduled for April 8, 2022 against the Fredericksburg National at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Tickets for Opening Day and every game of the 2022 season are on sale now exclusively at theshorebirds.com/tickets. To view all Shorebirds 2022 promotions, please visit theshorebirds.com.

The Delmarva Shorebirds are the Class-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Shorebirds are owned by 7th Inning Stretch, LP, which also owns the Stockton Ports of the California League and the Everett AquaSox of the Northwest League.

For more information on the Shorebirds, call 410-219-3112 or visit theshorebirds.com.

