RiverDogs 5K Returns in 2022

Charleston, SC - After a two-year hiatus brought about by the pandemic, the Charleston RiverDogs "Run Charlie Run" 5K presented by Fleet Feet Sports will return to the Holy City and Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Registration is now open for the event which will take place on Saturday, May 28.

Runners can pre-register for one of the most unique race opportunities in the Lowcountry, featuring a 5K course that begins at the ballpark, continues through nearby Hampton Park and culminates with a home plate finish at The Joe. Registration to the event includes a race bib, a RiverDogs t-shirt, post-race beer, and a ticket to that evening's game as the RiverDogs take on the Delmarva Shorebirds at Riley Park.

"We are thrilled to be hosting one of our favorite events again after a two-year break," said RiverDogs Vice President/Corporate Sales Andy Lange. "When someone participates in our 5K, it is more than just a race. It's an opportunity to host participants for a full day of fun at the ballpark.

Fans can pre-register for the event for just $40 until April 30. Beginning May 1, the registration fee increases to $50 and registering on the day of the race will cost $55.

Registrant packet pick up will take place on Friday, May 27 at Fleet Feet Sports in Mt. Pleasant from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on the day of the run from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at The Joe. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. with first pitch for that evening's ballgame scheduled for 6:05.

Registration is open on the RiverDogs website.

Opening Night presented by REV Federal Credit Union is Friday, April 8 as the RiverDogs welcome the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to The Joe. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

