Shorebirds Add Perks to Kids Club Membership for 2023 Season

The Shorebirds are excited to partner with Cabin Fever Play Centre for the 2023 Kids Club adding more benefits for Kids Club members this season! The Shorebirds Kids Club is a homerun of a membership for kids ages 12 and under and includes two upper reserved tickets to the last seven (7) Sunday Shorebirds home games, one (1) on-field pregame parade, an autographed replica baseball, one (1) FREE Admission Pass to Cabin Fever Play Centre and $75 off any Party Package, and so much more - all for just $33!

The Kids Club membership includes:

Two Upper Reserved Vouchers to the Following Sunday Games:

June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23, August 6, August 20, September 10

Membership Card and Lanyard

Autographed Shorebirds Baseball

Free Amusements on Kids Club Games (with membership card)

10% off at the Flock Shop on Kids Club Games (with membership card)

On-Field Parade Before One Predetermined Kids Club Game

Catch on the Field Before One Predetermined Kids Club Game

Kids Run the Bases After Every Sunday Game!

One (1) FREE Admission Pass to Cabin Fever Play Centre

$75 off any Party Package at Cabin Fever Play Centre

To purchase the Shorebirds Kids Club membership, please visit theshorebirds.com. In addition, if you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Sam Lehman at slehman@theshorebirds.com or 410-219-3112 ext. 175.

Please note: If you have already purchased the Shorebirds Kids Club, no further action is needed from you and you will receive the Cabin Fever Play Centre perks as well

