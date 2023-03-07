RiverDogs 2023 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

Charleston, SC - The first pitch of the 2023 Charleston RiverDogs season is just 30 days away. A few days after that, on April 11, the gates at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park will open for the first home game. On Tuesday morning, the team announced that single-game tickets are now on sale at riverdogs.com. For the third consecutive season, all tickets will be received digitally and accessible on a mobile device.

"Coming off of back-to-back championships, I think there is a tangible excitement in the city for the start of our season," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "We have announced our promotions for the season and our fans know what to expect from the Rays as far as the on-field product is concerned. We can't wait to welcome fans back to the ballpark in a few weeks."

Single-game buyers can now reserve seats for the 66-game home schedule at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Opening Night, presented by REV Federal Credit Union is slated for April 11 at 7:05 p.m. when the RiverDogs welcome the Columbia Fireflies to the Holy City. The initial homestand features three fan giveaways. The first 3,000 fans through the gates on April 11 will receive a magnet schedule, on April 12, 1,000 fans will leave with a RiverDogs back-to-back concert tour-themed t-shirt and a replica championship ring will be presented to the first 1,500 fans on April 15. On July 25, the first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive an Aaron Judge bobblehead with a robe and gavel. The remainder of the schedule includes visits from the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Lynchburg Hillcats, Delmarva Shorebirds, Augusta GreenJackets, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Down East Wood Ducks.

Ticket prices at The Joe remain extremely affordable with seats beginning as low as $8. Diamond view seats are $20 each, field view tickets are $18, Upper Reserved seats are $11 and grandstand tickets are just $9. Single-game options to the Segra Club, the team's premier gameday experience featuring an air-conditioned interior, food, beer, and wine, and one-of-a-kind views of both the game and the Ashley River marsh, are also available for $115.

For a guide on managing digital tickets and answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the Digital Ticket Guide on the RiverDogs website.

Opening Night presented by REV Federal Credit Union is Tuesday, April 11 as the RiverDogs welcome the Columbia Fireflies to The Joe. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

