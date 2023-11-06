Shorebirds & Preston Automotive Group Raise over $4,000 in Funds and Toys Through Flock for a Cure

November 6, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, Md. - On August 4th, 2023, the Delmarva Shorebirds and Preston Automotive Group were proud to team up for Flock for a Cure night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. The main mission of the night was to support and raise awareness for those affected by cancer. Shorebirds players wore special jerseys adorned with fan submitted names of those affected by and fighting cancer. These game-worn jerseys were auctioned off and signed at the end of the night.

Through the sale of name space and the jerseys at auction, the Shorebirds and Preston Automotive Group were able to raise $3,000 for three local charities and purchase $1,000 in toys to donate to Brooke's Toy Closet.

"Our community is and always will be a top priority for the Shorebirds and we are thrilled to help out many organizations through the success of this jersey auction," said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "Initiatives like Flock for a Cure are vital to powering our community and would not happen without the support of partners like Preston Automotive Group that allow us to continue to positively affect those living on Delmarva."

"The meaning behind Flock for a Cure is near and dear to our hearts and we know that cancer has unfortunately impacted many other's lives as well," stated President of Preston Automotive Group, David Wilson Jr. "Community is one of our core values at the Preston Automotive Group and we are grateful to have had this opportunity to partner with the Shorebirds to give back to organizations that do so much for our local community members in need."

The Shorebirds have partnered with Brooke's Toy Closet for the last several years to collect toys for hospitalized children. Brooke's Toy Closet provides new toys to children being treated in the Emergency Department and Pediatric Units at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and TidalHealth Nanticoke.

"Brooke had a dream to provide toys to kids in our hospital. Inspired by her vision, together we made that a reality in 2014. Brooke not only understood but lived, courageously, the experience of knowing how something as simple as a toy could so quickly ease a child's anxiety," explained Jessica Hales, TidalHealth Foundation President. "We provide toys to thousands of kids each year from Brooke's Toy Closet in our Salisbury and Seaford hospitals, and we are so appreciative to the Shorebirds for helping us to continue, for Brooke, her passion and her caring spirit."

The Shorebirds and Preston Automotive Group were able to raise an additional $1,000 to donate to Brooke's Toy Closet to purchase more toys in the future for other children and to continue making Brooke's vision a reality.

The Flock for a Cure jersey auction raised proceeds for two other charities helping further our community and support the fight against cancer.

Proceeds raised allowed the Shorebirds and Preston Automotive Group to donate $1,000 to the Brooke Mulford Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore and Relay for Life of Wicomico County.

"On behalf of the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life of Wicomico, I would like to thank the Delmarva Shorebirds and Preston Automotive Group for their generous donation and support in the life saving work of the American Cancer Society," said Relay for Life of Wicomico Chair Ashley Clevenger. "We have all been touched by cancer in very personal ways, and through events such as Relay for Life we are uniting with countless others to fight this vicious disease globally, as well as locally within our community. Together, we can imagine a world without cancer, knowing all our efforts ARE making a difference!"

In total, the Shorebirds and Preston Automotive Group raised $3,000 for Brooke's Toy Closet, the Brooke Mulford Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, and Relay for Life of Wicomico County while also donating over $1,000 worth of toys to Brooke's Toy Closet. Flock for a Cure night would not have been a success without the support of fans bringing toys to donate and purchasing game-worn jerseys.

To donate to Brooke's Toy Closet, call the TidalHealth Foundation at 410-543-7140 to arrange an in-person donation or visit their Amazon wish list to purchase toys and have them shipped directly to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and TidalHealth Nanticoke.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from November 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.