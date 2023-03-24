Shorebirds & Crown Sports Center Easter Fest Returns for this Saturday

The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and Crown Sports Center are excited for the return of the popular event, Coast Country Easter Fest THIS SATURDAY. The indoor event will be held at Crown Sports Center, a proud partner of the Shorebirds, this Saturday, March 25, from 9:30 AM until noon. Crown Sports Center is located at 28410 Crown Road in Fruitland, Maryland. The Coast Country Easter Fest is open to the public and admission is free of charge.

There will be three divisions of Coast Country Easter Egg Hunts. The first Coast Country Easter Egg Hunt will be for children up to age three from 10:00 AM to 10:20 AM and will take place on Field #1. There will be another Easter Egg Hunt from 10:20 AM to 10:40 AM on Field #2 for children four to six years of age. The third and final Easter Egg Hunt will be for children ages seven through 12 from 10:40 AM to 11:00 AM on Field #3.

Sherman and the Easter Bunny will also be available to interact with kids and take pictures inside the arcade from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

The Shorebirds are also looking for talented individuals or groups to perform the National Anthem before games this season. Tryouts will be held at the Coast Country Easter Fest from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM in the Crown Room. Registration for the Coast Country National Anthem tryouts will begin at 10:30 AM. Attendance is mandatory for anyone who wishes to perform the National Anthem before a Shorebirds game during the 2023 season. All interested performers will be asked to deliver a short portion of the National Anthem during their tryout.

In Fruitland, MD, Crown Sports Center is a 125,000 sq. ft. family sports complex offering indoor and outdoor fields, sports programs, a Family Entertainment Center completed with laser tag, a rock-climbing wall, an arcade, and party rooms are available to host birthday parties. Crown is also excited to announce the new baseball training area featuring 2 state-of-the-art HitTrax Systems, Iron Mike Pitching Machine, 2 Batting Cages, and a new 4,000 sf turfed area. Crown also offers before and aftercare and an exciting summer camp. For more information, please visit our website www.crownsportscenter.com.

