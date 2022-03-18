Shore Town Is Your Town: BlueClaws Home Re-Christened as ShoreTown Ballpark

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Shore Town is Your Town! The BlueClaws have been the Jersey Shore's hometown team since 2001. Now, as the community gets ready to return for another summer, fans will walk through the gates of a stadium with a new name: ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws ownership group, Shore Town Baseball, is comprised of local investors and led by longtime Minor League Baseball executive Art Matin. They spearheaded a series of ballpark improvements along the Jersey Shore path.

"The Jersey Shore sits at the forefront of our identity," said Matin. "We can't think of anything better than a day at the ballpark with friends or family. It's time away from the grind of everyday life. It's a ballgame, boardwalk games, mini golf, a hot dog, and a cold beer.

"ShoreTown Ballpark is the next step in that transformation for the Jersey Shore's Hometown Team."

Prior to the 2018 season, the team opened The Boardwalk, an area in centerfield with a series of popular boardwalk favorites including Ring Toss, Cat Rack, and Balloon Darts. Additionally, the Manasquan Bank Mini Golf Course opened that year. The 9-hole family course has holes named for famous BlueClaws players and is a great addition to the stadium atmosphere.

The transition of the team's name to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, which was unveiled in October of 2020, was the next phase. The team played the 2021 season as the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for the first time, including a new set of hats and jerseys.

Now, as the curtain rises on the 2022 season, the BlueClaws are set to transition to a park hosting the same great fun, but with a new name, ShoreTown Ballpark.

This year, the team opens the Blue Wave Bar, a new restaurant on the Luxury Suite level that will be accessible by all fans at every game this year.

Among the items served in the Blue Wave Bar will be a Clam Boat (clam strips served on a split-topped buttered roll), a Fried Seafood Platter, and crab fries tossed in Old Bay seasoning and smothered in a cheese sauce.

"While previously, this space was only open to Suite-holders and season ticket holders, we felt that with this new renovation it was important to make this an area that everyone in the park can enjoy," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti.

As Jersey Shore's Hometown Team, BlueClaws fans will feel at home while stopping into the Blue Wave Bar for some food or drinks at a game. Fans will recognize their town, beach, or favorite spot to catch a Jersey Shore sunset, featured among the many photos on display throughout the bar.

2022 single-game BlueClaws tickets will go on sale Saturday morning at 8:00 am online and in-person at ShoreTown Ballpark from 1 pm until 3 pm, when fans can enjoy a meal in the Blue Wave Bar.

The BlueClaws open the season on Friday, April 8th with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk.

