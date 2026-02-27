Shootout Controversy, No-Goal Drama & Red Card Debate!: MASL Under Review

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers YouTube Video







On this episode of Under Review, Ryan and Phil break down a heated sequence of controversial moments from the Empire Strykers vs Baltimore Blast matchup. The duo clashes over whether a late-game situation should have resulted in a shootout attempt, dissecting positioning, advantage, and proper application of the rules. They also analyze a tense no-goal decision where the ball appeared to cross the line-did the officials get it right? Add in a confrontation featuring an apparent headbutt that sparks a red card debate, plus a dramatic goal that ultimately spared the referees from a difficult call, and this episode delivers a full technical review of match control, disciplinary standards, and game-critical decisions. I'm working on something for social from Episode 10 as we speak.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.