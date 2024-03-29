Sheridan Returns in 2024 as Lake Elsinore Storm Broadcaster

Tim Sheridan, Lake Elsinore City Council Member, and the Voice of the Lake Elsinore Storm, will return to the broadcast booth for the 2024 season on MiLB.com and MiLB.tv, the team announced today. Sheridan, who will enter his third season with the Storm, the San Diego Padres' Single-A California League affiliate, will broadcast Friday, Saturday, and Sunday home games from Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium.

"There is nothing better than Minor League Baseball," Sheridan said, "And bringing the action to Storm fans on MiLB.com and MiLB.tv is something I absolutely love doing!"

The four-time California League Champions kick off its 30th anniversary season in Lake Elsinore on Friday, April 5 against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes - the first of 66 home games on the schedule this season at Diamond Stadium.

Sheridan also said that there is going to be something new during the broadcasts this year.

"The Storm have a long history of extensive involvement in the community," he added. "To that end, we're going to highlight the community during our broadcasts - Lake Elsinore and all of Riverside County."

The Lake Elsinore Storm are the only Minor League Baseball (MiLB) team in Riverside County.

