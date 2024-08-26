Sharks Sign Two Rookie Receivers

August 26, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks have signed two wide receivers Jamal Couch (6'5, 244 lbs) and Daniel Crowell (6'2, 218 lbs) to their roster for the 2025 Season.

Couch played two seasons at Mississippi State before transferring to Tuskegee University in 2019 where his speed was on display. Couch averaged an impressive 19 yards per catch in 2017 as a member of the Golden Tigers. Couch played internationally in Germany before finding his way back to the States and onto the Sharks' roster.

Crowell played JUCO ball before returning to college. He showed his speed and yards-after-catch ability as he appeared in 11 games for East Mississippi and averaged 12 yards per catch. The Sharks are looking for Crowell to be a big factor in their plans for the 2025 season.

