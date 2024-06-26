Sharks Sign 2022 IFL Champion QB Kaleb Barker

June 26, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quarterback Kaleb Barker with the Northern Arizona Wranglers

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks have signed QB Kaleb Barker, who won an IFL championship with the Northern Arizona Rattlers in 2022. The Sharks have high hopes that Barker will be the key to leading the team to future victories.

Barker had a noteworthy college football career, attending Troy University in Alabama where he showcased his dual-threat capabilities as both a rusher and a passer.

In his rushing career, Barker played 41 games, accumulating 173 attempts for 680 yards and scoring 8 touchdowns. His most productive year on the ground was 2018, where he averaged 43.5 yards per game and had a long run of 75 yards.

As a passer, Barker completed 402 of 603 attempts for 4,793 yards and 41 touchdowns, maintaining a 67% completion rate. His standout season was 2019, where he threw for 3,628 yards and 30 touchdowns across 12 games, averaging 302.3 passing yards per game.

Barker's overall career demonstrated significant contributions and consistent improvement, highlighted by his ability to make impactful plays both on the ground and through the air.

Kaleb Barker's high school football career was also outstanding, with his total offensive yardage ranking third-highest in Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) history and his touchdown total ranking sixth.

The Sharks look forward to having Barker on the field and seeing what he will bring to the Shark Tank the rest of this season and beyond. Welcome to Duval, Kaleb!

