Sharks Outlast DC

June 25, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Miami Sharks News Release







The Miami Sharks secured a thrilling victory against Old Glory DC with a final score of 17-12. This win marks a significant achievement for us, showcasing our team's resilience and determination on the field.

Toti Chioccarelli reflected on the match:

English:

"Looking at this match compared to our last local game against a direct conference rival, achieving this victory was very important for us. Firstly, it confirms that we are a team that improved throughout the tournament and managed to showcase many aspects we've been working on throughout the year. Beating a franchise like Miami, which has been around longer than us and making it to the playoffs, speaks well of our abilities.

Regarding the match, I think we did many things well at times. One of the challenges was connecting in attack, passing the ball and playing in contact, which led to both tries. Secondly, defensively, they made few breakthroughs and those breakthroughs didn't convert into points. In the lineout, I think we also did well at times.

I believe the scrum troubled us a bit in the first half, but in the second half, with Piussi and Mc Nulty coming on, we managed to stabilize it a bit. Overall, I'm happy with this sixth win of our debut season and now we need to prepare for Chicago to finish the season in the best possible way."

Spanish:

"Bueno la verdad que mirando un poco este partido a nuestro último partido local contra un rival directo de nuestra conferencia hagamos un triunfo para nosotros muy importante primero para confirmar que somos un equipo que fue mejorando a lo largo del torneo y pudimos terminar desplegando muchas cosas de lo que fuimos trabajando durante el año y ganarle a una franquicia con más años que nosotros en Miami y que y que clasifiquen ellos a playoffs habla bien de nosotros. Con respecto al partido creo que hicimos cosas muy bien por momentos el tema de conectar en ataque que era uno de los desafíos para este partido de pasarnos la pelota de jugar en contacto por ahí vinieron los dos tries y el segundo por momento es la parte defensivo la verdad nos hicieron pocos quiebres que esos quiebres se transformaron en puntos en line me parece que también por momentos anduvo bien y digo bueno y creo que el scrown en el primer tiempo nos costó un poco y en segundo tiempo con el ingreso de Piussi y de Mc Nulty lo pudimos lo forrar un poco bueno ahora hay que contento con este sexto triunfo de nuestra primer temporada y ahora preparar Chicago para cerrar la temporada la mejor manera posible."

Stats:

- Must win with bonus and block a bonus for DC to keep playoffs hope alive

- Great beginning for the game with one early try and a strong first half. Miami Sharks leading 17-0 at the 35th minutes

- DC able to score at the try just before half to keep themselves in the game

- Balanced game in terms of possession (52% Sharks) and territory (53% Sharks)

- Scoreless second half for the Sharks

- Can be explained by a recurring problem of efficiency (18% of scoring outcome when entering the 22m)

- But a strong defense kept us ahead (91% of tackle success)

- 6th win for the Miami Sharks this season unfortunately officially out of the playoff for their first season

- Last game next week at Chicago to confirm this very strong first season

