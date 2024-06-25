Seattle 44, LA 12: a Score That Might Have Been

June 25, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







These names would of, should of, could of been added to the list below: Ina Futi, Jackson Zabierek and Conner Mooneyham (twice over).

And the list below - Dan Kriel, Pago Haini and Cameron Orr - are the Seattle Seawolves who scored tries in the 29-12 victory over Los Angeles Sunday at Starfire Stadium.

The list above are the hard-luck Seawolves who crossed the LA goal line before something bad happened. Futi didn't quite control the ball as he dived over and tried to touch down for the try. Zabeirek because his score became a penalty try when Reegan O'Gorman, who might have thought he held up Zabierek's try, found out he had collapsed the maul and received a yellow card. In the last three minutes of the game, Mooneyham had two tries disallowed. He chased down his own kick ahead as it skittered to the back of the LA try zone. Did he touch it down before it got there? He thought so. The ref did not. A scrum to La, then a ruck and the LA's passes had the ball wobbling over the LA back line until Mooneyham reached up for what looks like an interception. But the ball dribbled down his leg and maybe off his foot for a kick, which he fields and runs to score in the corner. The ref rules it a knock on. No try.

Futi's almost try opened what looked like another 10-try victory similar to the one against Utah two weeks ago. Especially since Kriel scored his try 30 seconds later on LA's goal line drop out after Futi's near miss. Monate Akuei sprung Kriel with a great no-look, across-the-chest off load.

Then things slowed down. Half ended 10-5 with a Mack Mason penalty kick for the Seawolves and an unconverted try for LA off a maul

Seattle's penalty try came at the 46th minute, and LA answered with a try twenty minutes later. It wasn't until the last 10 minutes of the game that the Seawolves got serious about going after bonus points with a four-try win. Haini benefited with a try after a strong maul off a lineout (with the backs Kriel and Mooneyham joining in), and Orr did as well after a quick penalty at the 78th minute. Minute later, the game ended, 29-12 for Seattle.

You wonder what the score would have been without the TMO, the television monitor official. Would Futi and Mooneyham's tries have counted? (Zabierek's counted as a penalty try without Z getting credit for it.)

Overall, we're in favor of the TMO reviews, but it has changed the game from when a single ref helped out by Just Anyone who volunteered to run touch controlled the game. What will happen when real live tracking is added to the game, where a microchip is attached to the rugby ball? Could the ball become the referee? With an added live streaming to announce the decision? "Mooneyham was outside the try zone. Sorry, no try." Would William Webb Ellis recognize that game?

We may be ahead of ourselves here.

