Thirty-Four Players Named to Canada's Men's Rugby Team for Ottawa Summer Fixtures against Scotland and Romania
June 25, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
(Langford, BC) - Thirty-four players have been named to Canada's Men's Rugby Team for the Ottawa summer fixtures against Scotland and Romania.
Canada will take on Scotland on Saturday July 6 at 5:00pm ET and Romania on Friday July 12 at 7:00pm ET, with both matches taking place at TD Place. Tickets can be purchased here.
The roster includes 18 MLR players, who will travel to Ottawa following the conclusion of the MLR regular season this weekend. Among these players are six from the Eastern Conference leading New England Free Jacks as well as five who hit significant MLR cap milestones this season: Ben LeSage, Kyle Baillie, Conor Keys and Mitch Richardson each reached 50 caps, with Andrew Quattrin getting his 75th.
The Ottawa summer fixtures will see the return home of Stittsville's own Conor Keys who was inspired to take up rugby after watching a Canada vs Scotland A match at Twin Elm Rugby Park in 2006.
Nine players on the squad were also named to the Canada Selects roster currently preparing to play theVancouver Highlanders at Burnaby Lake Rugby Club this Friday. Three Highlanders players, Matthew Klimchuk and brothers Takoda McMullin and Talon McMullin, have been named to the Ottawa squad as well.
Matthew Oworu, Cooper Coats and Josiah Morra will join from Canada's Men's Sevens Team.
Thirteen players could earn their first cap for Canada in Ottawa. This includes Dewald Kotze, who iscurrently third in MLR scoring with 10 tries, the McMullin brothers, and two players who competed in the Coast to Coast Cup final this past weekend: Jamin Hodgkins (Atlantic Privateers) and James Stockwood (Toronto Arrows Academy).
The Pacific Pride's Jesse Kilgour, who spent time with Canada's Men's Sevens Team in April at the 2024Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, as well as Rhys James, Jesse Mackail and Mark Balaski, will alsobe looking for their first caps, as will MLR players Ethan Fryer, Nic Benn, Brock Gallagher and Cali Martinez.
One of these 13 players could become the 500th player to take to the pitch for Canada's Men's Rugby Teamwhile in Ottawa, with the number of capped players currently at 497.
"This is the start of our pathway to Rugby World Cup qualification. We have a balance of players whose international experience will be crucial as we take on a strong Scotland team with a short runway for preparation, and some new faces who have earned the call up to the national team with their fantastic performances in the MLR or with clubs overseas and their massive growth and improvement through thePacific Pride program," said Kingsley Jones, Head Coach of Canada's Men's Rugby Team. "Our depth has grown, making this a tough selection, which is pleasing from a coaching point of view. There will be lots of opportunities over the next few months for our players as we continue to grow that depth, which will beimportant as we build towards Rugby World Cup qualification in 2025. But it starts next week in Ottawa, andwe're excited to get to work with this group."
Head Coach Kingsley Jones will be joined on the coaching staff by assistant coaches Phil Mack, DaveButcher, and John MacFarland.
Tickets for Canada's Men's Rugby Team against Scotland and Romania are available for purchase at rugby.ca/en/tickets. Questions regarding ticket purchases can be directed to tickets@rugby.ca. For more information on suites, please contact suites@rugby.ca.
Broadcast information will be announced shortly.
Media accreditation applications are currently being accepted here. Questions regarding media accreditation can be directed to media@rugby.ca.
CANADA'S MEN'S RUGBY TEAM OTTAWA SQUAD
FORWARDS
Andrew Quattrin (Holland Landing, ON) - Aurora Barbarians / New England Free Jacks
Calixto Martinez (White Rock, BC) - Old Glory DC
Cole Keith (Apohaqui, NB) - Belleisle Rovers RFC / New England Free Jacks
Conor Keys (Stittsville, ON) - New England Free Jacks
Conor Young (Yamba, AUS) - Southern Districts Rugby Club / RFC LA
Dewald Kotze (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC / Dallas Jackals
Djustice Sears-Duru (Oakville, ON) - Oakville Crusaders / San Diego Legion
Ethan Fryer (Seattle, USA) - New England Free Jacks
James Stockwood (Bowmanville, ON) - Vikings RFC / Pacific Pride
Jesse Mackail (Palmerston North, NZL) - UBCOB Ravens / Pacific Pride
Kyle Baillie (Summerside, PEI) - Halifax Tars / New England Free Jacks
Liam Murray (Langley, BC) - Dallas Jackals
Lucas Rumball (Scarborough, ON) - Balmy Beach RFC / Chicago Hounds
Mason Flesch (Cobourg, ON) - Cobourg Saxons RFC / Chicago Hounds
Matthew Klimchuk (Regina, SK) - Regina Rogues / Pacific Pride / Vancouver
Highlanders Matthew Oworu (Calgary, AB) - Pacific Pride
Siaki Vikilani (Vancouver, BC) - Burnaby Lake RFC / The American Raptors
Siôn Parry (Cardiff, Wales) - Rhiwbina RFC / Pontypridd RFC
BACKS
Andrew Coe (Markham, ON) - RFC LA
Ben LeSage (Calgary, AB) - Calgary Canucks / New England Free Jacks
Brock Gallagher (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC / Dallas Jackals
Cooper Coats (Halifax, NS) - Halifax Tars
Jamin Hodgkins (Bermuda) - Bridgend Ravens
Jason Higgins (Cork, IRE) - Chicago Hounds
Jesse Kilgour (Barrie, ON) - Barrie RFC / Pacific Pride
Josiah Morra (Toronto, ON) - Castaway Wanderers / Toronto Saracens
Kainoa Lloyd (Mississauga, ON) - Queen's University / Associates Rugby Club
Mark Balaski (Castlebar, IRE) - Castlebar RFC / Pacific Pride
Mitch Richardson (Stoney Creek, ON) - McMaster University / Dallas Jackals
Nic Benn (Caves Beach, AUS) - Dallas Jackals
Peter Nelson (Dungannon, UK) - Dungannon RFC
Rhys James (Kelowna, BC) - UBC Okanagan Heat / Pacific Pride
Takoda McMullin (White Rock, BC) - University of British Columbia / Vancouver Highlanders
Talon McMullin (White Rock, BC) - University of British Columbia / Vancouver Highlanders
STANDBY
Callum Botchar
Crosby Stewart
Emerson Prior
Foster DeWitt
Gabe Casey
Gradyn Boyd
Isaac Olson
Izzak Kelly
Jack Shaw
Jake Thiel
Josh Larsen
Josh Thiel
Kyle Steeves
Matt Heaton
Piers Von Dadelszen
Robert Povey
Seth Purdey
Tyler Rowland
Zephyr Melnyk
