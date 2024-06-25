Thirty-Four Players Named to Canada's Men's Rugby Team for Ottawa Summer Fixtures against Scotland and Romania

(Langford, BC) - Thirty-four players have been named to Canada's Men's Rugby Team for the Ottawa summer fixtures against Scotland and Romania.

Canada will take on Scotland on Saturday July 6 at 5:00pm ET and Romania on Friday July 12 at 7:00pm ET, with both matches taking place at TD Place. Tickets can be purchased here.

The roster includes 18 MLR players, who will travel to Ottawa following the conclusion of the MLR regular season this weekend. Among these players are six from the Eastern Conference leading New England Free Jacks as well as five who hit significant MLR cap milestones this season: Ben LeSage, Kyle Baillie, Conor Keys and Mitch Richardson each reached 50 caps, with Andrew Quattrin getting his 75th.

The Ottawa summer fixtures will see the return home of Stittsville's own Conor Keys who was inspired to take up rugby after watching a Canada vs Scotland A match at Twin Elm Rugby Park in 2006.

Nine players on the squad were also named to the Canada Selects roster currently preparing to play theVancouver Highlanders at Burnaby Lake Rugby Club this Friday. Three Highlanders players, Matthew Klimchuk and brothers Takoda McMullin and Talon McMullin, have been named to the Ottawa squad as well.

Matthew Oworu, Cooper Coats and Josiah Morra will join from Canada's Men's Sevens Team.

Thirteen players could earn their first cap for Canada in Ottawa. This includes Dewald Kotze, who iscurrently third in MLR scoring with 10 tries, the McMullin brothers, and two players who competed in the Coast to Coast Cup final this past weekend: Jamin Hodgkins (Atlantic Privateers) and James Stockwood (Toronto Arrows Academy).

The Pacific Pride's Jesse Kilgour, who spent time with Canada's Men's Sevens Team in April at the 2024Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, as well as Rhys James, Jesse Mackail and Mark Balaski, will alsobe looking for their first caps, as will MLR players Ethan Fryer, Nic Benn, Brock Gallagher and Cali Martinez.

One of these 13 players could become the 500th player to take to the pitch for Canada's Men's Rugby Teamwhile in Ottawa, with the number of capped players currently at 497.

"This is the start of our pathway to Rugby World Cup qualification. We have a balance of players whose international experience will be crucial as we take on a strong Scotland team with a short runway for preparation, and some new faces who have earned the call up to the national team with their fantastic performances in the MLR or with clubs overseas and their massive growth and improvement through thePacific Pride program," said Kingsley Jones, Head Coach of Canada's Men's Rugby Team. "Our depth has grown, making this a tough selection, which is pleasing from a coaching point of view. There will be lots of opportunities over the next few months for our players as we continue to grow that depth, which will beimportant as we build towards Rugby World Cup qualification in 2025. But it starts next week in Ottawa, andwe're excited to get to work with this group."

Head Coach Kingsley Jones will be joined on the coaching staff by assistant coaches Phil Mack, DaveButcher, and John MacFarland.

Tickets for Canada's Men's Rugby Team against Scotland and Romania are available for purchase at rugby.ca/en/tickets. Questions regarding ticket purchases can be directed to tickets@rugby.ca. For more information on suites, please contact suites@rugby.ca.

Broadcast information will be announced shortly.

Media accreditation applications are currently being accepted here. Questions regarding media accreditation can be directed to media@rugby.ca.

CANADA'S MEN'S RUGBY TEAM OTTAWA SQUAD

FORWARDS

Andrew Quattrin (Holland Landing, ON) - Aurora Barbarians / New England Free Jacks

Calixto Martinez (White Rock, BC) - Old Glory DC

Cole Keith (Apohaqui, NB) - Belleisle Rovers RFC / New England Free Jacks

Conor Keys (Stittsville, ON) - New England Free Jacks

Conor Young (Yamba, AUS) - Southern Districts Rugby Club / RFC LA

Dewald Kotze (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC / Dallas Jackals

Djustice Sears-Duru (Oakville, ON) - Oakville Crusaders / San Diego Legion

Ethan Fryer (Seattle, USA) - New England Free Jacks

James Stockwood (Bowmanville, ON) - Vikings RFC / Pacific Pride

Jesse Mackail (Palmerston North, NZL) - UBCOB Ravens / Pacific Pride

Kyle Baillie (Summerside, PEI) - Halifax Tars / New England Free Jacks

Liam Murray (Langley, BC) - Dallas Jackals

Lucas Rumball (Scarborough, ON) - Balmy Beach RFC / Chicago Hounds

Mason Flesch (Cobourg, ON) - Cobourg Saxons RFC / Chicago Hounds

Matthew Klimchuk (Regina, SK) - Regina Rogues / Pacific Pride / Vancouver

Highlanders Matthew Oworu (Calgary, AB) - Pacific Pride

Siaki Vikilani (Vancouver, BC) - Burnaby Lake RFC / The American Raptors

Siôn Parry (Cardiff, Wales) - Rhiwbina RFC / Pontypridd RFC

BACKS

Andrew Coe (Markham, ON) - RFC LA

Ben LeSage (Calgary, AB) - Calgary Canucks / New England Free Jacks

Brock Gallagher (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC / Dallas Jackals

Cooper Coats (Halifax, NS) - Halifax Tars

Jamin Hodgkins (Bermuda) - Bridgend Ravens

Jason Higgins (Cork, IRE) - Chicago Hounds

Jesse Kilgour (Barrie, ON) - Barrie RFC / Pacific Pride

Josiah Morra (Toronto, ON) - Castaway Wanderers / Toronto Saracens

Kainoa Lloyd (Mississauga, ON) - Queen's University / Associates Rugby Club

Mark Balaski (Castlebar, IRE) - Castlebar RFC / Pacific Pride

Mitch Richardson (Stoney Creek, ON) - McMaster University / Dallas Jackals

Nic Benn (Caves Beach, AUS) - Dallas Jackals

Peter Nelson (Dungannon, UK) - Dungannon RFC

Rhys James (Kelowna, BC) - UBC Okanagan Heat / Pacific Pride

Takoda McMullin (White Rock, BC) - University of British Columbia / Vancouver Highlanders

Talon McMullin (White Rock, BC) - University of British Columbia / Vancouver Highlanders

STANDBY

Callum Botchar

Crosby Stewart

Emerson Prior

Foster DeWitt

Gabe Casey

Gradyn Boyd

Isaac Olson

Izzak Kelly

Jack Shaw

Jake Thiel

Josh Larsen

Josh Thiel

Kyle Steeves

Matt Heaton

Piers Von Dadelszen

Robert Povey

Seth Purdey

Tyler Rowland

Zephyr Melnyk

