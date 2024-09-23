Sharks Bring Back Boom Williams
September 23, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Jacksonville Sharks News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - T he Sharks have re-signed running back Stanley "Boom" Williams to the roster for the upcoming 2025 season.
Williams joined the Sharks halfway through the 2024 season and unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury after only six games. Prior to his injury, Boom rushed for 166 yards and five touchdowns. He is expected to play a significant role in the Sharks' offense in the upcoming season.
Williams (5 '9, 190lbs) played three seasons for Kentucky f ro m 2014 to 2016, totaling 2,511 yards, 18 touchdowns, and an average of 7 yards per carry. Boom showcased exceptional balance and burst, surpassing 1,000 yards in his final year at Kentucky.
Jacksonville Sharks running back Stanley "Boom" Williams
