Sharks Bring Back Boom Williams

September 23, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Jacksonville Sharks running back Stanley "Boom" Williams

(Jacksonville Sharks) Jacksonville Sharks running back Stanley "Boom" Williams(Jacksonville Sharks)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - T he Sharks have re-signed running back Stanley "Boom" Williams to the roster for the upcoming 2025 season.

Williams joined the Sharks halfway through the 2024 season and unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury after only six games. Prior to his injury, Boom rushed for 166 yards and five touchdowns. He is expected to play a significant role in the Sharks' offense in the upcoming season.

Williams (5 '9, 190lbs) played three seasons for Kentucky f ro m 2014 to 2016, totaling 2,511 yards, 18 touchdowns, and an average of 7 yards per carry. Boom showcased exceptional balance and burst, surpassing 1,000 yards in his final year at Kentucky.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from September 23, 2024

Sharks Bring Back Boom Williams - Jacksonville Sharks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.