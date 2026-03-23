Sharks Announce HCA Healthcare Florida as First-Ever Helmet Sponsor

Published on March 23, 2026 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with HCA Healthcare Florida, who will serve as the official helmet sponsor of the team for the upcoming season. This marks the first time in franchise history the Sharks have introduced a helmet sponsorship, setting a new standard for innovation and partnership in professional indoor football.

Through this partnership, HCA Healthcare Florida's branding will be prominently featured on Sharks helmets, symbolizing a powerful alignment between two organizations committed to excellence, performance, and community impact.

"This is an exciting endeavor with a new exclusive element. Said Sharks VP of ticketing David Diana. "A great way to expand the partnership between the Sharks and HCA"

As a leader in healthcare across the state, HCA Healthcare Florida shares the Sharks' commitment to serving the community at the highest level. This collaboration reflects a shared vision centered on health, wellness, and making a meaningful impact both on and off the field.

Chad Patrick and Reed Hammond, CEOs of HCA Florida Healthcare's Jacksonville Market, added:

"We are proud to partner with the Jacksonville Sharks. The co-branding of our logo on their helmets reflects the strength of our shared commitment to the community and underscores the collaborative spirit between our organizations. At HCA Florida Healthcare, we are deeply dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve, and this partnership represents an extension of that mission. By working together, we can further support community engagement, promote wellness, and make a meaningful impact both on and off the field."

The helmet sponsorship is part of a broader, growing relationship between the Sharks and HCA Healthcare Florida, built on mutual respect and a shared drive to lead within their respective fields.

With this historic move, the Jacksonville Sharks continue to position themselves at the forefront of innovation in the indoor football landscape - both in competition and in collaboration.







Indoor Football League Stories from March 23, 2026

Sharks Announce HCA Healthcare Florida as First-Ever Helmet Sponsor - Jacksonville Sharks

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