Shane Drohan Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 10-16.

Drohan fired six scoreless innings on Friday, April 14th holding the New Hampshire Fishers to three hits while striking out six and he did not walk a batter as the Sea Dogs defeated the Fisher Cats 3 to 1.

With the win, Drohan improved to 2-0 on the season with a 0.00 ERA. In two starts this season, Drohan has tossed 11.0 scoreless innings allowing six hits, one walk, and has recorded 11 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting 1.58 against him.

The 23-year-old, Drohan is tied for the Eastern League lead in wins (2), ERA (0.00), and innings pitched (11.0). His 0.64 WHIP is third best in the league and his .158 average against ranks seventh.

Drohan made 22 appearances with Single-A Greenville in 2022, before earning a promotion to Double-A Portland. With the Sea Dogs, Drohan made five appearances posting a 1-1 record with a 3.28 ERA.

Drohan was drafted by the Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

The Portland Sea Dogs own the best record in the Eastern League at 7-2. The team returns home on Tuesday, April 18th to start a six-game homestand against the Reading Fightin Phils. Tickets are available for all games. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or online at seadogs.com.

