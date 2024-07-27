Shadflies Come Up Short Against Paints

CLINTON, Iowa - The Chillicothe Paints (14-7) held off a late rally from the Clinton Shadflies (15-9) to secure a narrow 3-2 victory on Thursday night at NelsonCorp Field.

Casey Perrenoud was solid in his first start on the mound for the season since he last played for Clinton in 2021 but the offense was quiet as key at-bats were shut down by a solid Paints' defense.

Chillicothe got off to a quick start, scoring three runs in the first two innings. Jhors Gomez led off the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning, his sixth longball of the season. In the second, the Paints capitalized on a Clinton error, allowing Trevor Coltenback to score. Nate Dorinsky added a sacrifice fly to bring in Matt Wolfe, putting the Paints ahead 3-0.

Clinton struggled to get on the board until the sixth inning when Jalen Martinez stole third and scored on an error by the catcher, cutting the deficit to 3-1. The Shadflies threatened again in the eighth inning. Blake Timmons drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Jaden Hackbarth to make it 3-2. However, the Paints' bullpen managed to escape further damage.

Carter White earned the win for Chillicothe, improving to 5-0. He pitched 6.1 innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits while striking out eight. Tyler Mendez closed the game for the save, his first of the season.

Casey Perrenoud took the loss for Clinton, dropping to 0-1. He pitched 6.1 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts. Kieran Bailey pitched 2.2 scoreless innings in relief.

Despite outhitting the Paints 9-7, the Shadflies were unable to capitalize on key opportunities, leaving 12 runners on base. The game was marked by solid defensive plays and timely pitching from both teams, but it was Chillicothe's early offensive surge that ultimately made the difference.

The LumberKings play on Saturday, July 27 against the Chillicothe Paints for game two of the weekend series. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Fans can listen to the game on 100.3 WCCI-FM or wcciradio.com or watch the action LIVE by purchasing a PLTV subscription to catch all LumberKings home and away games.

