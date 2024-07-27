Paints Sweep LumberKings in Two-Game Series, Gordon Hits Three Run Homer

CLINTON, Iowa - The Chillicothe Paints (15-7) secured a hard-fought 6-4 victory over the Clinton LumberKings (15-10) on Saturday night at NelsonCorp Field.

Noah Gordon's three-run homer brought the LumberKings within striking distance to take the lead but ultimately the offense fell flat on prime scoring chances.

The Paints jumped ahead early with a four-run second inning. Waskar Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk to score Felix Polanco, followed by Josh Whent's fielder's choice bringing Cole Raile home. Ty Hatfield added an RBI single, and Eric Colaco capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to score Whent.

Chillicothe extended their lead to 5-0 in the sixth inning on Raile's solo home run. The LumberKings responded in the bottom of the inning with Noah Gordon's three-run homer, narrowing the gap to 5-3.

In the eighth inning, Chillicothe tacked on another run when Whent walked with the bases loaded, scoring Polanco. Clinton attempted a rally in the ninth, scoring an unearned run when Karson Grout reached on an error, bringing Blake Timmons home, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

Will Rettig (5-2) earned the win for the Paints, pitching five scoreless innings and allowing two hits while striking out five. Heath Mann secured his first save of the season, despite walking a batter and hitting another in his two-inning outing.

Owen Coffman (1-4) took the loss for the LumberKings, surrendering four runs on four hits over five innings, with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Paints capitalized on their opportunities, making the most of their six hits and three walks. The LumberKings managed seven hits, but their four runs were not enough to overcome the Paints' early lead.

The Clinton Elotes play for the final time at NelsonCorp Field this season tomorrow in a battle against the Burlington Bees. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. Fans can listen to the game on 100.3 WCCI-FM or wcciradio.com or watch the action LIVE by purchasing a PLTV subscription to catch all LumberKings home and away games.

