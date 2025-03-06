Several IronPigs Selected to Represent Phillies at 'spring Breakout' Game

March 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - 2024 IronPigs pitchers Mick Abel and Griff McGarry, as well as infielder Otto Kemp, have been selected to represent the Phillies in this year's 'Spring Breakout' game.

Following its debut last year, Spring Breakout returns in 2025 with 16 matchups on March 13-16. The four-day event showcases the future of baseball with games between the best prospects in each farm system across Grapefruit and Cactus League ballparks. Seventy-one of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects dotted the rosters last year and were on full display for baseball fans to celebrate.

This year, the Phillies prospects take on the Pittsburgh Pirates prospects on Friday, March 14th with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. at BayCare Ballpark.

Abel will be participating in the event but will not be active for the game. Abel spent the entire 2024 season with the IronPigs, making a team leading 24 starts and striking out a team-high 117 hitters. Abel comes into the season ranked as the eighth-best prospect in the Phillies system per MLB Pipeline.

McGarry has spent each of the past three seasons suiting up for the IronPigs. Last year he pitched to a 4.70 ERA, striking out 40 hitters in 30.2 innings. He slots in as the no. 30 prospect in the Phillies system per MLB Pipeline.

Kemp spent the last few weeks of the 2024 season with the IronPigs. Playing in 13 games for the 'Pigs, Kemp collected two doubles, scoring five times. Kemp is the no. 23 prospect in the Phillies system per MLB Pipeline.

